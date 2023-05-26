Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Kim Yo-jong: N. Korea Will Correctly Place Spy Satellite into Orbit Soon

Written: 2023-06-01 08:22:24Updated: 2023-06-01 10:16:44

Kim Yo-jong: N. Korea Will Correctly Place Spy Satellite into Orbit Soon

Photo : KBS News

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that North Korea will successfully put a military spy satellite into orbit soon as she criticized the United States for condemning Wednesday's launch.

In a statement carried by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency on Thursday, Kim Yo-jong expressed certainty that the North would correctly deploy a military reconnaissance satellite in space and begin operations in the near future.

Kim made the remarks while denouncing the U.S.’ criticism of the North’s launch of what it claims was a space launch vehicle.

Kim reportedly said that the U.S. is showing open hostility against North Korea over the launch, which falls within the regime's right to self-defense, adding that the wide denouncement by the U.S. and other countries was hypocritical as they have already launched "thousands of satellites."

Her remarks come after Pyongyang's satellite launch on Wednesday ended in failure.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >