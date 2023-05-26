Kim Yo-jong: N. Korea Will Correctly Place Spy Satellite into Orbit Soon

Photo : KBS News

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that North Korea will successfully put a military spy satellite into orbit soon as she criticized the United States for condemning Wednesday's launch.In a statement carried by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency on Thursday, Kim Yo-jong expressed certainty that the North would correctly deploy a military reconnaissance satellite in space and begin operations in the near future.Kim made the remarks while denouncing the U.S.’ criticism of the North’s launch of what it claims was a space launch vehicle.Kim reportedly said that the U.S. is showing open hostility against North Korea over the launch, which falls within the regime's right to self-defense, adding that the wide denouncement by the U.S. and other countries was hypocritical as they have already launched "thousands of satellites."Her remarks come after Pyongyang's satellite launch on Wednesday ended in failure.