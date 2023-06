Photo : KBS News

The seven-day mandatory quarantine for COVID-19 patients and the mask mandate at pharmacies and clinics are lifted as of Thursday.The national crisis level for the virus was lowered to an "alert" level from the highest "serious" level as of 12 a.m. Thursday, three years and four months after the nation reported its first COVID-19 case on January 20, 2020.With the transition to “endemic” status, the required COVID-19 isolation period of seven days is now reduced to a recommendation of five days.Most of the remaining face mask regulations have also been lifted except in nursing homes and inpatient hospitals, and PCR tests are no longer recommended for those arriving in the country.Given that concerns of infection remain, the government will continue to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations and free medicine to treat the infectious disease.