Photo : YONHAP News

The International Maritime Organization(IMO) has formally condemned North Korea’s missile launches.The UN agency’s maritime safety commission adopted a resolution in a session at its headquarters in London on Wednesday "strongly" condemning the missile tests "which seriously threatened the safety of seafarers and international shipping."The resolution also said North Korea’s ballistic missile launches are in violation of UN Security Council resolutions and denounced the regime for conducting such launches without adhering to regulations on notification.It called on Pyongyang to “cease unlawful and unannounced ballistic missile launches across international shipping lanes.”It marks the first time the IMO adopted such a resolution, coming after the regime’s satellite launch on Wednesday ended in failure.North Korea rejected the resolution as a subversive attempt at political isolation and suppression orchestrated by the United States.