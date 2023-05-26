Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Calls for Action to Boost Ties in Meeting with Fmr. Japanese PM

Written: 2023-06-01 09:47:18Updated: 2023-06-01 10:51:13

Yoon Calls for Action to Boost Ties in Meeting with Fmr. Japanese PM

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday and called for improving bilateral relations through actions over words.

The president met with the former prime minister at the presidential office in Yongsan during Suga’s visit to South Korea in his capacity as the new chief of the Japan-Korea Parliamentarians' Union.

According to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon, Yoon stressed the importance of trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, saying that the contribution to global peace and prosperity through their security and economic cooperation conforms to the trend of world history.

Suga reportedly noted that North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile under the pretext of a satellite launch on Wednesday highlights the growing importance of security cooperation between South Korea and Japan as well as trilaterally with the U.S.

President Yoon said that a complete restoration of the bilateral relationship was achieved through the three South Korea-Japan summits in the past two months, and they must jointly respond to the international community's diverse agenda as nations with shared values and interests.

Yoon also called for cooperation to ensure that the peoples of the two countries feel the benefits of the improved bilateral relations through action and not simply words.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >