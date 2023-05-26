New COVID-19 Cases at 24,604 as Endemic Phase Begins

Photo : KBS News

New daily COVID-19 cases registered in the 24-thousands on Thursday with most of the remaining antivirus regulations lifted.The Central Disease Control Headquarters said that 24-thousand-604 infections were reported throughout Wednesday, including 33 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to over 31 million-728-thousand.The figure rose by about 200 from a day ago. It also climbed by about 55-hundred from a week ago and by 28-hundred from two weeks ago.The daily average for the past week was tallied at 16-thousand-696.The number of hospitalized patients in intensive care dropped by three from a day ago to 166.The death toll climbed by 20 to stand at 34-thousand-804, with the overall fatality rate remaining at zero-point-11 percent.The seven-day mandatory quarantine for COVID-19 patients and the mask mandate at pharmacies and clinics are lifted as of Thursday as the national crisis level for the virus was lowered to an "alert" level from the highest "serious" level as of 12 a.m.