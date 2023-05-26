NIS: N. Korea’s Failed Launch Likely Caused by Excessive Course Change

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Intelligence Service(NIS) has speculated that the failure of North Korea’s launch of a space launch vehicle on Wednesday may have been caused by technical problems linked to an excessive course adjustment.While briefing the parliamentary Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, the spy agency said that the North may have experienced problems after setting a westward trajectory before attempting to redirect the rocket to the east, rather than follow a strictly vertical flight path.The agency also speculated that Pyongyang may have drastically scaled down final preparations after Seoul successfully launched the domestically developed Nuri space rocket last week.The NIS has determined that Wednesday's rocket, which the North claims to be a space launch vehicle, is a new type of launch vehicle using its intercontinental ballistic missile engine system.The Mallikyong-1 satellite, which fell into the Yellow Sea, appears to be a small-sized low-orbit observatory satellite one-point-three meters long and in the 300-kilogram weight class, capable of conducting rudimentary reconnaissance.The NIS said that while the regime may take several weeks to analyze the defects that caused the failure, it could push for a second launch earlier than expected if they are deemed inconsequential.