Weak Demand for Chips in May Drives Decline in Exports into 8th Month

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: Exports from South Korea continued to lag compared to last year as May posted the eighth straight month of decline. The anemic semiconductor and petroleum product sectors outweighed poor imports to extend the trade deficit streak to its 15th month.Tom McCarthy has more.Report: South Korea’s exports fell for the eighth consecutive month in May as the sluggish demand for semiconductors continued.Data released by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Thursday showed a 15-point-two-percent drop in exports compared to last year, with the total value at 52-point-24 billion dollars.The figure extends the downward spiral to its eighth month, the longest streak since outbound shipments maintained a decline from December 2018 to January 2020.The chip sector felt the hardest blow, as it saw overseas sales plummet by more than 36 percent to extend the slide in the industry to ten months.Petroleum products also took a hit in May, falling by 33 percent over last year.The weak numbers accounted for reduced shipments headed for all six major markets, including China, the U.S. and member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, compared to a year earlier.Imports, meanwhile, also fell by 14-percent over last year at 54-point-34 billion dollars. Despite the drop, however, the inbound and outbound figures mean that the nation posted a trade deficit of two-point-one billion dollars in May, the 15th straight month the balance was in the red since March of last year.The persistent deficit is the longest in 27 years since logging a negative balance for over two whole years from January 1995 to May 1997 in the lead-up to the Asian financial crisis, during which South Korea’s imports contracted as consumption shriveled to produce a recession trade surplus.In the face of such a streak, however, the ministry appeared optimistic about prospects for the rest of the year, noting that the deficit has consistently shrunk since the beginning of the year while daily exports have been improving.Tom McCarthy, KBS World Radio News.