Photo : YONHAP News

Debris from North Korea's space launch vehicle that was located by the South Korean military in the Yellow Sea on Wednesday is confirmed to be about half the length of the rocket at 15 meters.According to an official from the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) on Thursday, the section likely has a diameter of around two to three meters, and appears to be, “significantly heavy.”Noting that the segment is currently lying horizontally on the seabed some 75 meters below the surface, the official said the Navy has deployed divers to salvage it, adding that it is unclear which part of the launch vehicle the piece is from.After confirming the debris in waters some 200 kilometers west of Eocheong Island, the military dispatched the Navy's Tongyeong and Gwangyang salvage and rescue ships, with plans to send the Cheonghaejin submarine rescue ship as well.