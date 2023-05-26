NIS: Food Crisis Driving up Deaths from Starvation, Suicide in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's spy agency says there has been an uptick in deaths from starvation and suicide in North Korea amid an aggravated food shortage crisis in the country.In a closed-door briefing to the parliamentary Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Kim Kyou-hyun said the prices of corn and rice in the North spiked 60 and 30 percent, respectively, compared to the first quarter last year.Such prices are seen as record highs since leader Kim Jong-un rose to power over a decade ago, while the number of hunger deaths likely tripled compared to other years.In the wake of internal anxiety stemming from the people's economic plight, the spy agency said violent crimes have tripled on-year to over 300 cases, including large-scale organized crimes.The number of deaths by suicide also jumped 40 percent on-year, prompting the North Korean leader to order measures to prevent what he classified as “treason against socialism.”