N. Korea Slams S. Korea, US for Multinational PSI Training

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's foreign ministry threatened to consider any attempt at a blockade as a declaration of war as it slammed South Korea for hosting a multinational maritime interdiction exercise in waters near Jeju Island.The North's vice foreign minister Kim Son-gyong issued a statement on Thursday in which he said that Seoul and Washington continued to play with fire to provoke the regime with the South Korean-led Eastern Endeavor 23 exercise of the Proliferation Security Initiative(PSI) held on Wednesday.The vice minister said while the allies claim the exercise is defensive in nature, the scale of the drills clearly indicates that it is a dangerous war game targeting a specific country.Accusing the U.S. of exacerbating the threat of nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula, the official said the regime will take any attempt to block its borders or violate its sovereignty as a proclamation of war.Meanwhile, South Korea and its allies maintain that the PSI exercises are aimed at interdicting maritime trafficking of weapons of mass destruction.