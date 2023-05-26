Beyond Parallel: N. Korea Likely Used Original Launch Pad on Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea monitoring website Beyond Parallel says that the country appears to have launched its military spy satellite from the original launch pad at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station and not the new one on the coast.The analysis website run by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) presented the assessment in a report released on Wednesday, citing satellite imagery taken about five hours after the failed launch.The report said that high-resolution satellite imagery of the launch site showed typical post-launch operations at the original pad.The website said the imagery contradicts the reported suggestion by South Korea’s National Intelligence Service during a closed-door briefing of the parliamentary Intelligence Committee that the launch was carried out on the new coastal pad.The website pointed to the closure of environmental covers and work platforms of the umbilical tower stands at the original site as evidence to back its analysis. It also noted the removal of the tower crane used to assist with the mounting of the space launch vehicle.