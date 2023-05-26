S. Korea to Develop Local Version of ‘Boston Cluster’ Biotech Hub

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to partner with leading biotechnology companies, institutes and universities around the world to create an innovation cluster.The Ministry of Science and ICT on Thursday rolled out a project to create a local version of the “Boston cluster” located in the state of Massachusetts that connects global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and institutes with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University and local start-ups.The ministry reported the details of the so-called "Boston-Korea project" to President Yoon Suk Yeol during a strategy meeting on global clusters for high-techindustries.The project will pursue the development of innovative digital and biotechnology and foster key talent through joint research projects between leading South Korean institutions and those based in Boston.The government also plans to benchmark the Harvard-MIT Health Sciences and Technology Program to develop professionals with a deep understanding of biomedical sciences as well as digital technology through interdisciplinary educational programs.