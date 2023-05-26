Anti-Corruption Watchdog Begins Probe of Alleged Nepotism at NEC

Photo : YONHAP News

The state-run anti-corruption watchdog announced on Thursday that it has launched a full-scale investigation into allegations of nepotism in hiring at the National Election Commission(NEC).Vice chair Chung Seung-yun of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission said in a press briefing on Thursday that the commission set up a large-scale inspection team mobilizing dozens of officials to investigate the election agency’s hiring history to uncover any irregularities.The vice chair said that the commission has received related materials from the NEC and already launched an investigation in earnest following advance coordination with the election watchdog.The commission plans to conduct an intensive investigation for one month before carrying out additional probes if necessary, which Chung stressed would be completed independently and not in conjunction with the NEC.NEC Chairperson Rho Tae-ak said on Wednesday that the NEC will investigate every hiring by incumbent and retired officials along with outside organizations for cases of favoritism in employment.