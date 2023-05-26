S. Korea's Defense Minister to Attend Security Forum in Singapore

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup will attend the annual Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore this week amid intensifying threats from North Korea.According to the ministry on Thursday, Lee plans to speak about Seoul's policy efforts against Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs while requesting support and cooperation from the international community during the three-day conference slated to begin on Friday.On the sidelines of the gathering, Lee is scheduled to hold trilateral talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada as the three sides seek closer security cooperation against North Korea’s provocations.The three parties are expected to discuss the real-time sharing of missile warning data for the North's launches between South Korea and Japan, which has thus far been relayed through the U.S.Lee is also scheduled to hold separate bilateral talks with Hamada as well as his counterparts from China, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany and the European Union.