Naver Specifies Definition of Hate Speech in Amended Policy

Photo : Getty Images Bank

South Korea's top internet platform, Naver, has specified its policy on "hate speech" not permitted in posts.The amended policy announced on Thursday will take effect from June 12.The revision specifies hate speech to be any post that justifies, promotes or intensifies discrimination or incites violence against a specific group or its members based on race, nationality or ethnicity, age, religion, disability status, gender or sexual orientation, among others.The update is far more specific than the previous policy that defined hate speech to be content that used insulting or hateful expressions targeting a specific group to cause significant humiliation or disadvantage to the group or its members.This comes as the Korea Internet Self-Governance Organization(KISO) provided its members, including Naver, with a guide to online hate speech in April after launching a review committee consisting of various experts on media, the Korean language, sociology and law.