Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean women's baseball team have clinched the bronze medal at the 2023 III BFA Women's Baseball Asian Cup.The national team, led by coach Yang Sang-moon, defeated Hong Kong 14-4 at the Sai Tso Wan Baseball Stadium in Hong Kong on Thursday.This is the second bronze for Team Korea since the first Asian Cup held in 2017.World-ranked number two Taiwan, which defeated South Korea 15-5 the previous day, will face world top-ranked Japan in the final for the third time in a row.Team Korea's advancement into the semifinals secured it a berth in the ninth WBSC Women's Baseball World Cup culminating in the finals in Canada in 2024.