US Calls for UNSC Meeting on N. Korea's Attempted Satellite Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reportedly called for a UN Security Council(UNSC) meeting on Friday to discuss North Korea's attempted satellite launch earlier in the week.Nate Evans, the spokesperson for the U.S. mission to the United Nations, told Reuters on Thursday that the U.S. had called for an open meeting on the launch, joined by Albania, Ecuador, France, Japan, Malta and Britain.Lana Nusseibeh, the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, which will head the UNSC for the month of June, earlier told reporters that a Security Council meeting was requested regarding the North’s recent attempt, and members will be consulted on the schedule.North Korea fired what it claims to be a space launch vehicle on Wednesday to put its first spy satellite into space, but the effort ended in failure, with the booster and payload plunging into the sea.Washington condemned the launch, saying it used ballistic missile technology in violation of multiple UNSC resolutions and risked destabilizing the security situation in the region and beyond.