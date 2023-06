Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea overcame Ecuador to advance to the quarterfinals at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.Led by coach Kim Eun-jung, the Taegeuk Warriors defeated the South American side 3-2 in the round of 16 on Thursday at the Santiago del Estero Stadium in the northern city of Santiago del Estero.Lee Young-jun and Bae Jun-ho each scored in the first half before Choi Seok-hyun netted a header in the second to send the team into the last eight.Team Korea will face Nigeria in the quarterfinals at 2:30 a.m. Monday, Korea time, at the same venue.