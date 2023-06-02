Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Consumer Price Growth in May Slows to 19-Month Low at 3.3%

Written: 2023-06-02 09:10:40Updated: 2023-06-02 12:25:35

Consumer Price Growth in May Slows to 19-Month Low at 3.3%

Photo : YONHAP News

Consumer prices in May grew at the slowest pace in 19 months as the rate contraction continued into the fourth consecutive month.

According to Statistics Korea on Friday, the country's consumer price index stood at 111-point-13 in May, up three-point-three percent from a year earlier, to post the smallest growth in 19 months since October 2021 when it rose three-point-two percent.

The index represents a drop of zero-point-four percentage points from the previous month to maintain the on-month slide that began in February.

Consumer prices are slowly stabilizing since peaking at six-point-three percent in July of last year, with the recent downward trend attributed to a sharp drop in the prices of petroleum products, which took the largest plunge in three years at 18 percent on-year in May.

The prices of industrial goods gained one-point-eight percent last month from a year earlier, while prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products dropped zero-point-three percent on-year.

The prices of electricity, gas and water soared 23-point-two percent over May of last year, slowing slightly from the 23-point-seven percent logged the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and oil prices, rose four-point-three percent on-year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >