NATO Chief Says S. Korea Will Attend Summit Next Month

Written: 2023-06-02 09:48:53Updated: 2023-06-02 11:48:27

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) said on Thursday that President Yoon Suk Yeol will participate in the alliance's summit set for next month in Lithuania.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made the remarks at a press conference after a meeting of foreign ministers of member nations in the Norwegian capital of Oslo.

The secretary general said that for only the second time in history, the leaders of all four Asia-Pacific partners – Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea – will attend the two-day summit set to open on July 11 in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius.

Stoltenberg stressed the growing importance of strengthening NATO's ties with its Indo-Pacific partners, saying that security is not regional but global.

He also condemned the recent failed satellite launch by North Korea, calling it a blatant violation of UN Security Council resolutions, a threat to neighboring countries and a challenge to global stability.
