An investigation has confirmed that four children of former executives of the nation's election watchdog were employed at their parents’ workplace.According to the office of ruling People Power Party Rep. Jeon Bong-min on Friday, National Election Commission(NEC) made the confirmation through an internal review into allegations of nepotism.The former executives worked for the NEC's regional offices in Incheon and the North and South Chungcheong provinces, which indicates that their children were likely hired at their respective offices while they were still in office as regional executives tend to stay put.Earlier, the investigation had previously found that a child of an employee at the NEC's office in South Gyeongsang Province had a job interview with the father's colleagues.