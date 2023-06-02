Menu Content

NK News Suggests Pyongyang May Soon Attempt 2nd Satellite Launch

Written: 2023-06-02 11:14:39Updated: 2023-06-02 14:40:31

NK News Suggests Pyongyang May Soon Attempt 2nd Satellite Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

An online outlet dedicated to news on North Korea has suggested that the regime may push to conduct a second launch of its first military spy satellite after the first attempt failed earlier in the week.

NK News said on Thursday that while the Chollima-1 space launch vehicle lifted off from a new launch pad at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station on Wednesday, movements detected at the old launch pad have yet to be explained.

Citing commercial satellite imagery, the outlet said that many vehicles, cranes and a rail-equipped transport structure were observed near the original pad in the days leading up to Tuesday's launch, surmising that such movements suggest an additional launch may be imminent.

The report said that only the same type of launch is permitted under the North's navigation warning for vessels effective through June 11, speculating that the regime may issue a new warning to accommodate a test of the engine blamed for the earlier failure.

Pyongyang's National Aerospace Development Administration earlier said that it plans to conduct a second launch as soon as it completes testing to overcome the defects.
