KBS: Military to Refuse N. Korean Request for Return Rocket Debris

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military intends to reject any request from North Korea for the return of the debris from the space launch vehicle from Wednesday's failed launch.KBS found on Friday that the defense ministry and other agencies conducted an internal review before briefing defense minister Lee Jong-sup and the presidential office on the decision.The military has decided to apply United Nations Security Council Resolution 1718 adopted in 2006 prohibiting the entry into North Korea of items or parts related to missile systems, goods and technologies deemed helpful to the regime’s weapons of mass destruction programs.Additional justification for a refusal is the classification of the so-called space launch vehicle by the National Security Council's standing committee as a long-range ballistic missile fired under the pretext of a satellite delivery.The military, meanwhile, plans to recover the debris presumed to be from the rocket's second-stage segment from the bottom of the Yellow Sea between Friday and Saturday.