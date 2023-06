Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has appointed the heads of the recently elevated veterans affairs ministry and a new agency handling matters pertaining to overseas Koreans.According to the presidential office on Friday, current veterans affairs minister Park Min-shik has been appointed to head the ministry as a cabinet-level department on Monday.A former prosecutor who served two terms in the National Assembly, Park joined Yoon's presidential campaign as the head of strategy and planning before being tapped as the administration's first veterans minister.Current vice veterans minister Yoon Jong-jin will also stay on as the deputy of the upgraded ministry.Meanwhile, Lee Key-cheol, a former deputy foreign minister for overseas Koreans, has been named as head of the new overseas Koreans agency also set to launch on Monday.