NEC Not to Cooperate in BAI's Inspection into Alleged Nepotism

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission(NEC) will not cooperate with an investigation by the state audit agency into allegations of nepotism.In a press release following a meeting led by NEC Chairperson Roh Tae-ak on Friday, the watchdog said constitutional practice maintains the NEC’s exemption from an inspection of checks and balances among state institutions.The statement cited the absence of the NEC from the purview of the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) as stated in the Constitution, as well as the public official law stipulating that the NEC chairperson is responsible for personnel inspections.The BAI countered that the NEC can be subject to an inspection, noting that the only entities exempted according to its governing act are the National Assembly, the courts and the Constitutional Court.The NEC, meanwhile, said it will sincerely cooperate with investigations by parliament, the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission and law enforcement.The election watchdog is expected to file a complaint with the police against four executives whose children were allegedly given preferential treatment in the NEC's hiring process.