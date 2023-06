South Korea and the United States signed their first joint guideline aimed at shoring up cyber security and the link stability of the combined command control.A memorandum of agreement signed on Friday states that the guideline is designed to guarantee stability between Seoul's Allied Korea Joint Command and Control System and Washington's Combined Enterprise Regional Information Exchange System-Korea(CENTRIXS-K).While the allies had previously drawn up memoranda of understanding before linking their respective command control systems without a detailed standard on cyber security, the latest guideline outlines a detailed procedure for the field.The defense ministry said the allies' joint guideline is the first of such between the U.S. and another partner nation centered around its CENTRIXS system.