Busan Murder Suspect Handed over to Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

The police have handed to the prosecution a woman accused of a grisly murder in Busan who blamed curiosity driven by crime shows as her motive.The move on Friday came a day after the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency identified the suspect as 23-year-old Jung Yoo-jung and released photos of her face in accordance with disclosure laws pertaining to violent and cruel crimes and the public’s right to know in light of the nature of the murder.As she stepped out of the police station wearing a hat and mask, Jung expressed deep apologies to the victim and her family.When asked whether she attempted to make the murder look like a missing person’s case by dumping the victim’s body, Jung said she was not in her right mind.Jung is accused of stabbing a woman in her 20s to death at the victim's home at around 6 p.m. last Friday in Busan’s Geumjeong District, before dismembering the body and dumping parts in the woods.The suspect had gone to the victim’s house disguised as a middle school student seeking private tutoring services provided by the deceased.After initially claiming to have committed the crime unintentionally, Jung confessed to police on Wednesday night that she committed the crime because she felt the urge to kill and wanted to actually kill someone after watching crime shows.A digital forensics probe of Jung’s cell phone found that she had searched extensively about murder cases from three months ago.