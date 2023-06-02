S. Korea to Say No If N. Korea Asks for Retrieved Rocket Debris

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The South Korean military intends to reject any North Korea request for the return of the debris from the space launch vehicle from Wednesday's failed launch. The military plans to do so by applying a UN Security Council resolution that bans the entry of missile parts into the North.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: KBS has learned on Friday that the defense ministry decided to say no should North Korea ask for the return of any retrieved fuselage or debris of the projectile launched earlier on Wednesday.The ministry reached the decision on Thursday after conducting an internal review by relevant agencies as efforts to recover debris from the rocket are ongoing in the Yellow Sea.The main reasoning behind the military’s latest decision is UN Security Council Resolution 1718 which was adopted in 2006.The resolution stipulates that all member states shall prevent the transfer to the North of items or parts related to missile systems, goods and technologies deemed helpful to the regime’s weapons of mass destruction programs.Additional justification for a refusal is the classification of the so-called space launch vehicle by the National Security Council's standing committee as a long-range ballistic missile fired under the pretext of a satellite delivery.Meanwhile, the military continues efforts to recover parts of the projectile. It plans to mobilize the Cheonghaejin-class submarine rescue ship to haul parts of the fuselage from the bottom of the sea using large cables.Despite some variables, including low visibility in the search area and the significant weight of some of the rocket parts, the military is planning to wrap up salvage efforts as early as Friday or at least by Saturday.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.