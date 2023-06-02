UNSC to Convene on Friday over N. Korea's Attempted Satellite Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Security Council(UNSC) will hold a meeting at its headquarters in New York on Friday to discuss North Korea's failed attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite earlier in the week.The Security Council posted a notice on its website about the meeting on North Korea's non-proliferation scheduled for 3 p.m., which is expected to be an open meeting attended by non-member South Korea as a party of interest.The launch of a rocket by North Korea using ballistic missile technology is, regardless of success, a violation of UNSC resolutions.The United States, joined by Albania, Ecuador, France, Japan, Malta and Britain, earlier called for a council meeting, with a South Korean foreign ministry official saying that Seoul also joined the request in coordination with allies.The expeditious arrangement of the meeting is an apparent warning to the regime against another launch attempt.In the meeting, South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are expected to underline the council's continued inaction against North Korea’s provocations due to opposition by China and Russia and the need for a stern response if the North attempts another launch.