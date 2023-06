Photo : YONHAP News

The Navy's Cheonghaejin submarine rescue ship will arrive at the impact site of North Korea’s space launch vehicle in the Yellow Sea Friday afternoon to join in salvage efforts.An official from the Joint Chiefs of Staff said that once the 32-hundred-ton ship arrives at the scene, preparations will begin to secure and extract the rocket debris from the water.The operation will involve saturation diving, a technique allowing divers to stay underwater for a longer time thanks to the installation of such equipment aboard the rescue ship.Noting that the segment currently lies horizontally on the seabed some 75 meters below the surface, the JCS official stressed the complexity of the salvage operation that may be further complicated should any variables arise.Speaking in parliament on Thursday, defense minister Lee Jong-sup said the salvage could happen as early as Saturday.