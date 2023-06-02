Murder Suspect Sparks Nationwide Anger for Her 'Curiosity of Killing'

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The police have handed a female suspect accused of a gruesome murder in Busan over to the prosecution. This came after police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Jung Yoo-jung, who triggered social resentment by saying that she killed the victim just out of her curiosity of murder. During a media exposure on Friday, Jung apologized to the victim.Kim Bum-soo has wrapped up the latest.Report: The 23-year old murder suspect, Jung Yoo-jung, was arrested Saturday after she allegedly killed a freelance English tutor the day before.Dressed in a middle school uniform, Jung is said to have entered the victim's residence in Busan after arranging a tutoring session. Investigators believe that she stalked potential victims through a tutoring app, posing as a student's mother.[Sound bite: murder suspect Jung Yoo-jung (Korean)](Reporter: Do you have anything to say to the victim and her family?)"I sincerely apologize to the victim and her family."Surrounded by reporters on her way to the prosecution Friday, Jung, wearing a hat and face mask, said that she sincerely apologizes to the victim and her family.[Sound bite: murder suspect Jung Yoo-jung (Korean)](Did you plan to cover it up as a missing person's case?)"I think I was out of my mind. I am sorry."Jung said she was out of her mind. Police were tipped off by a cab driver who witnessed the suspect dumping a bloodstained suitcase in the woods. Some of the victim’s body was found dismembered.During an earlier interrogation, the suspect apparently told police that she killed the victim out of her curiosity of murder, sparking nationwide outrage.Digital forensics experts say the suspect started her research three months ago into past homicides.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.