Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Gov't Discuss Management of Fentanyl in Drug Crackdown Meeting

Written: 2023-06-02 18:10:07Updated: 2023-06-02 19:14:34

Gov't Discuss Management of Fentanyl in Drug Crackdown Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

The government held an anti-narcotics meeting on Friday and discussed ways to effectively manage the drug fentanyl.

The Office for Government Policy Coordination said the meeting, chaired by its minister Bang Moon-kyu, inspected the implementation of comprehensive oversight measures announced in April with a particular focus given to fentanyl, which has become a serious social issue especially in the U.S.

The opioid pain medicine is dubbed the zombie drug as even a tiny amount can cause hallucination and abnormal behavior.

The office said that two thirds of some 100-thousand people who died from overdose in the U.S. in 2021 are believed to have been addicted to fentanyl.

The latest meeting discussed expanding personnel and budget for narcotics-related investigation, addiction treatment and rehabilitation.

Bang said South Korea is at a critical crossroads and the government will do its best so the country regains its drug-free status.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >