Four Conglomerate Chiefs to Visit France, Vietnam

Photo : YONHAP News

The heads of the country's top four conglomerates will head to France later this month to help support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.According to industry sources on Friday, Samsung Electronics executive chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group executive chair Chung Eui-sun and LG Group chairman Koo Kwang-mo will visit Paris from June 19 to the 21.A two-day general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) will open in the French capital on June 20 when inspection reports of the candidate cities will be handed out to member nations.The candidates will also give their fourth presentation, which will be key to BIE members’ final decision in the vote for the winning city later this year.The top executives are expected to make most of their global networks and connections during the presentation period to appeal for support.The business tycoons will then head to Hanoi to attend a South Korea-Vietnam business forum. For this leg of the trip, Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin may also join the group.