UNSC Meeting on N. Korea's Attempted Satellite Launch Ends without Result

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Security Council(UNSC) held an open meeting on North Korea's latest spy satellite launch attempt, but failed to produce an outcome.The meeting held at UN headquarters in New York on Friday ended without an agreement on an official response such as a statement denouncing the North or a sanctions resolution.Many council members condemned the launch as a violation of multiple UNSC resolutions with the U.S. taking aim at China and Russia, stressing that a joint action by the council is the only way to stop North Korea's continued breach of international law.South Korea also took part in the meeting as a party of interest and called for a stern response against another launch attempt by Pyongyang or any other provocations.China and Russia blamed the West for North Korea's actions, which they said were due to the U.S. choosing tension over dialogue.Other council members such as Brazil and African nations called for dialogue to ease regional tension.The UNSC meeting was held two days after the North launched a space vehicle carrying a military reconnaissance satellite. The launch using ballistic missile technology, regardless of success, constitutes a violation of UN resolutions.