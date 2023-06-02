Draft Global Agreement on Plastic Pollution to be Ready by Nov.

Photo : YONHAP News

The second session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution, attended by 175 countries, agreed to put forward a draft global agreement by no later than November.According to AFP news agency, the decision was reached during the meeting held at UNESCO headquarters in Paris on Friday.The committee, whose goal is to produce a global agreement on plastic regulation by next year, said a draft containing a legally binding instrument must be prepared before the third session scheduled to be held in Nairobi, Kenya.The first two days of the five-day second session hosted by France and Brazil were spent discussing the meeting's procedural rules and protocols after countries such as Saudi Arabia, China and India, who are large plastic producers, demanded that the agreement should be adopted not by a majority vote but unanimously.The South Korean government said in a press release that most countries agreed on the goal to end plastic pollution but were split on setting the target year.As for the source of funding, advanced economies like the U.S. wanted to use existing funds such as the Global Environment Facility while developing nations opted for creating a new mechanism.The latest meeting also decided that Canada and South Korea would each host the fourth and fifth sessions of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee with the fifth one being the last.The Seoul government said it proposed to host the last meeting which was agreed to by all participating members.