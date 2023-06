Photo : YONHAP News

A free online concert where fans of BTS can enjoy past live performances and fan meetings will be aired Saturday through BTS' official YouTube channel and the fan community app Weverse, according to the band's management agency Big Hit Music.This event dubbed the "BTS concert in your room," which began in 2020, offers an opportunity to view the K-pop superstars' past stadium concerts for free.This year, it will include performances held during fan meetings in 2019 and 2021 as well as the 2020 Map Of The Soul ON:E concert that was streamed online amid the pandemic.Starting with "concert in your room," various online and offline events will continue through June 17 under the title 2023 BTS Festa to mark the tenth anniversary of the debut of the seven-member boy band.