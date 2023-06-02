Military Continues Salvage Operation on N. Korean Rocket Debris

Photo : YONHAP News

Full-fledged efforts are under way to salvage the wreckage of a North Korean space vehicle that crashed into the Yellow Sea earlier this week after the regime attempted to launch a spy satellite.The South Korean military on Saturday morning deployed deep-sea divers from the Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit to an area some 200 kilometers from the island of Eocheong near Gunsan, North Jeolla Province.The wreckage currently lies on the seabed 75 meters below the surface. It is believed to be part of the rocket's second stage.The divers are trying to secure high-strength ropes around a 15-meter long object to lift it out of the water.The Navy's Cheonghaejin submarine rescue ship, which can operate 300 meters below water, and two 35-hundred ton salvage vessels are also assisting with the operation.​Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup earlier said the recovery could happen as early as Saturday but a delay is expected due to poor visibility under the sea.As soon as the wreckage is retrieved, it will be sent to the Navy Second Fleet in Pyeongtaek. The military has decided not to return any debris to the North if the regime asks for it.