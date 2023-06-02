High Jumper Woo Sang-hyeok Wins Silver in Florence Diamond League

Photo : YONHAP News

High jumper Woo Sang-hyeok has nabbed a silver medal in the 2023 World Athletics' Rome/Florence Diamond League tournament.Woo cleared two-point-30 meters in the men's high jump competition in Florence, Italy, finishing second after JuVaughn Harrison of the U.S. who cleared two-point-32 meters.He previously won a silver in the Diamond League season opener on May 6 in Doha and also captured his first international title of the season at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Japan on May 21.With the successive medals, expectations are rising for his performance at the Asian Games in September.Woo shot up to the global scene by finishing fourth, a Korean record in track and field, at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics which was followed by numerous other milestones including gold medals at the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships and the Doha Diamond League the same year.So far this year, only three jumpers including Woo, Harrison and Australia's Joel Baden have cleared two-point-30 meters at least twice in an outdoor tournament.