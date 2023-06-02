N. Korea Warns It May Not Give Notice of Satellite Launches

Photo : KBS News

North Korea has strongly criticized the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for adopting a resolution condemning the North’s missile launches, warning that the North may not give prior notice of its satellite launches.In a statement carried out by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sunday, the North said that it had informed the IMO of a time frame of its planned satellite launch, and the IMO responded with a resolution strongly condemning North Korea’s missile tests.Pyeongyang said that it considers the IMO resolution as a statement that it will no longer require the North's prior notice.North Korea then warned that the IMO will now have to figure out, on its own, the time frame of the North’s satellite launches and the areas affected by the launches, adding that it will have to take full responsibility for the consequences.The United Nations maritime watchdog adopted its first-ever resolution condemning North Korea’s missile launches last Wednesday, soon after the North fired what it claims to be a space launch rocket, which ended in failure. North Korea had notified the IMO of its plan to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11.