Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s men’s football team has advanced to the semi-finals of FIFA U-20 World Cup for the second consecutive time with a 1-0 overtime win against Nigeria on Sunday.During the quarter-final match at Santiago del Estero Stadium in Argentina, Choi Seok-hyun got his head onto the end of a corner kick from Lee Seung-won five minutes into the first half of extra time.It is only the third time South Korea has progressed to the last four in the men’s U-20 World Cup, having previously done so in 1983 and 2019.Team Korea, led by manager Kim Eun-jung, will face Italy at La Plata Stadium in Argentina at 6 a.m. Friday, Korea time.The side’s best performance at the event so far came in the previous edition in 2019, when they finished runners-up to Ukraine. The 2021 edition of the biennial tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.