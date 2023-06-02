'Overseas Koreans Agency to Invite Korean Victims of Hiroshima Bombing'

Photo : YONHAP News

A new agency supporting overseas Koreans is reportedly planning to invite the Korean victims of the 1945 Hiroshima atomic bombing from Japan in its inaugural project.Yonhap News on Monday quoted a government official as saying that it is possible that the invitation project will be announced soon after the launch of the agency aimed at assisting around seven-point-three million Koreans living overseas later in the day.Another government official told the outlet that once in South Korea, the invitees may also be able to visit their hometowns, adding that related discussions will be held with local governments.The invitation by the new agency immediately upon its opening is seemingly indicative of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration’s efforts to normalize Seoul-Tokyo relations.President Yoon, together with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, visited a memorial park in Hiroshima to honor the Korean victims of the 1945 bombing during his visit to Japan last month.