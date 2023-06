Photo : YONHAP News

COVID-19 tallies will be announced on a weekly basis from Monday following the transition to an endemic phase of the disease in the nation.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Monday that major statistics regarding the virus, including the number of new cases, deaths and patients under intensive care, will be posted on its website at 2 p.m. every Monday.South Korea originally updated COVID-19 tallies twice a day since it announced its first COVID-19 case in January of 2020 before lowering the frequency to once a day from that March.From February of this year, the agency had provided new tallies six days a week, with Sunday figures announced together with Monday’s.The latest change comes after the national crisis level for the virus was lowered to "alert" from the highest "serious" last Thursday.