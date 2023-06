Photo : YONHAP News

The chair of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee called for bolstering U.S. defense systems against North Korea, claiming that the concept of deterrence is dead with North Korea’s capability to strike eastern U.S. regions with nuclear weapons.Republican congressman Mike Turner of Ohio made the remark on ABC on Sunday, agreeing when asked whether he believes North Korea succeeded in miniaturizing its nuclear warheads.Stating that the North is capable of striking the U.S. and even New York City, Turner said that the end of the concept of deterrence has resulted in the need for “deterrence plus defense,” specifically calling for more aggressive missile defense systems around New York.The representative said Washington also should hold China accountable for the North's nuclear program.