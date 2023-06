Photo : YONHAP News

The veterans affairs minister says the newly enhanced ministry will provide living cost subsidies for the spouses of veterans.Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs Park Min-shik announced the plan in his first address on Monday as the inaugural head of the ministry since its elevation to a Cabinet-level department.Park promised to build a solid economic safety net that enables veterans and their families to lead a life of dignity, and also pledged to create a subsidy program for soldiers and police officers suffering from mild injuries or illnesses.He also announced a plan to build a park honoring veterans in the Yongsan district of Seoul similar to the National Mall in Washington D.C.The ministry was promoted to the Cabinet on Monday, 62 years after its establishment.