Photo : YONHAP News

A siren will sound for one minute nationwide on Tuesday to commemorate the patriotic martyrs and fallen heroes who gave their lives in defense of the country on the 68th Memorial Day.According to the interior ministry, the siren will go off at 10 a.m., when a state commemoration ceremony is scheduled to begin.The advance notice was issued in light of the public panic that ensued last Wednesday when the Seoul city government mistakenly issued an emergency evacuation alert for city residents and blasted air-raid sirens following North Korea's launch of a presumed space launch vehicle.Emergency evacuation alerts were also sent out to residents of Baengnyeong Island and Daecheong Island near the western Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime border between the two Koreas.