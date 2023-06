Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have raided the National Assembly Secretariat to obtain entry logs of lawmakers allegedly involved in the bribery scheme that preceded the 2021 Democratic Party(DP) convention.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Monday is said to have seized records concerning some ten lawmakers that served in the camp of then-candidate Song Young-gil, who was ultimately elected party chief that year.Prosecutors suspect that DP-turned-independent Rep. Youn Kwan-suk delivered envelopes, each containing three million won, between April 28 and 29, 2021, to as many as 20 then-DP representatives to secure Song's election victory.The state investigation agency earlier requested the secretariat's voluntary submission of the records, which was met with a demand for a search warrant.