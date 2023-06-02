Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Instant Noodle Prices Jump by Most in 14 Years as Food Prices Stay High

Written: 2023-06-05 12:39:26Updated: 2023-06-05 15:25:02

Instant Noodle Prices Jump by Most in 14 Years as Food Prices Stay High

Photo : YONHAP News

Food prices continue to soar, with the price of instant noodles rising the most since the global financial crisis in 2008 and 2009.

According to Statistics Korea on Monday, the consumer price index of instant noodles stood at 124-point-04 last month, up 13-point-one percent from a year earlier, to climb the most on-year since jumping 14-point-three percent in 2009.

The yearly price increase, which expanded from three-point-five percent last September to eleven-point-seven percent in October, has now stayed above ten percent for eight consecutive months.

Instant noodle producers have cited the rising costs of raw materials as the reason for the price hikes, with the country's largest producer, Nongshim, increasing the average price by eleven-point-three percent last September, followed by Paldo, Ottogi and Samyang by between nine-point-seven and eleven percent.

Despite overall inflation dropping to three-point-three percent last month, inflation in the prices of over one in four food items has remained in the ten-percent range.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >