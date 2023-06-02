BAI Preparing to Request Probe of NEC for Nepotism if Docs Withheld

Photo : YONHAP News

The Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) plans to request investigative agencies to probe allegations of nepotism plaguing the National Election Commission(NEC) if a request for materials is continually rejected.An official of the audit agency told KBS on Monday that the BAI has launched preliminary investigations into the latest accusations against numerous incumbent and former executives of the NEC and made a request last Thursday for materials on its hiring process.The official said that if the NEC continues to refuse to submit the requested data, the BAI will ask investigative agencies to launch a probe on the election watchdog on charges of violating the Board of Audit and Inspection Act.The official added that related BAI divisions are currently drawing up letters stipulating such a request.The NEC earlier issued the position that it cannot be subject to an investigation by the state audit agency in line with the Constitution and the State Public Officials Act.