Politics

Veterans Ministry Joins Cabinet as Minister Pledges Support Policies

Written: 2023-06-05 14:21:02Updated: 2023-06-05 14:35:57

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs was elevated to the Cabinet on Monday with its inaugural chief paying tribute to the nation’s patriotic martyrs and fallen heroes.

Minister Park Min-shik, who began his first day as a Cabinet minister with a visit to the Daejeon National Cemetery, said during his inaugural speech that he will strive to establish reverence for patriotism as the spiritual foundation of the nation and its culture.

The minister announced plans to build a park in Seoul's Yongsan District resembling the National Mall in Washington and to create a belt along the Nakdong River, the site of one of the most ferocious battles during the Korean War.

He said the government will open the Seoul National Cemetery to the general public as a symbol of freedom.

The upgraded ministry is also expected to introduce state support for aging or economically vulnerable spouses of veterans and add 100 referral hospitals for veterans under the ministry.
