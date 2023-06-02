S. Korea Beats Nigeria to Advance to Semi-Finals of U-20 World Cup

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea has progressed to the semi-finals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina after a sole overtime goal secured victory over Nigeria on Sunday. The win pits Team Korea against Italy in the penultimate round of the tournament as the side looks to reach the final for the second consecutive time.Tom McCarthy has this story.Report: The men’s national team advanced to the last four of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina after defeating Nigeria 1-0 in extra time on Sunday.Team Korea was content to maintain defensive stability throughout the first 90 minutes of the quarter-final match, registering only three off-target shots to Nigeria’s 15 total attempts, three of which were on goal as the African side dominated possession.With regular time ending 0-0, extra time kicked off with Korea earning a corner five minutes in. Lee Seung-won’s inswinger was met by the head of Choi Seok-hyun, who scored with the team's first and only shot on goal.The Taegeuk Warriors held out against a determined offensive by the Super Eagles to secure a place in the semi-finals for the third time, having done so in 1983 and 2019 when they lost to Ukraine in the final, earning praise from manager Kim Eun-jung for overcoming skepticism about their ability.[Sound bite: South Korean U-20 Men’s National Football Team Manager Kim Eun-jung (Korean-English)]“To be honest, there were more doubts about our players ahead of this match than expectations. People did not know our team very well and this discouraged our players. I am grateful to the team for trusting me and the coaching staff. I always thought it's a shame that they could not earn the recognition they deserve as we were unable to fully tap into the potential of such talented players."He also lauded them for rising to the challenge and narrowly beating a tough opponent.[Sound bite: South Korean U-20 Men’s National Football Team Manager Kim Eun-jung (Korean-English)]“I poured my heart into the game and the players did their part well. I think they were able to play with a force that even they didn’t know they had in them. They have done a phenomenal job and I am so grateful that these players are part of the Taegeuk Warriors. They are outstanding.”Team Korea will face Italy at La Plata Stadium on Thursday, where they will attempt to reach the final for the second consecutive tournament to face off against either Israel or Uruguay on Sunday.Even if they fall to the European powerhouse they will still play one last match on Sunday in a bid to claim third place.Tom McCarthy, KBS World Radio News.